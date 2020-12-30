Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 161.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

