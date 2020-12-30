Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,567,043 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.28% of Vericel worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

VCEL traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 528,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,145.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

