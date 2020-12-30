VeriBlock 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,999.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 968,736,195 coins and its circulating supply is 690,746,836 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

