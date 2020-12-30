Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.96. Venator Materials shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2,527 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

