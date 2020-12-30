Veles Price Tops $0.0376 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $48,155.55 and $4,405.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,083.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $731.82 or 0.02605835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00446574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.46 or 0.01244350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00566688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00227972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,094 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

