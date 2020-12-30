Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

