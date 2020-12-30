Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.00 and last traded at C$67.53. 75,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 105,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.18.

