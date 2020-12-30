VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

