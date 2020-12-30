VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) shares were up 0.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 1,263,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,346,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

