ValuEngine Upgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Strong-Buy

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yield10 Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

YTEN opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

