ValuEngine Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Buy

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

