Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.