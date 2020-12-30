Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.35. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

