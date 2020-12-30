USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $1.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00583304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00313404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052667 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.