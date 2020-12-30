Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) Shares Down 3.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,861,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,617,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.