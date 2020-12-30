Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Univest Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Univest Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $595.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

