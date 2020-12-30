Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Up 5.8%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 116,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 250,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.51 million, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 98,429 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $3,301,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

