Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Display stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $246.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

