United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $151.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

