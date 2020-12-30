UniLend Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00282162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.02051978 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

