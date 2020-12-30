Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.09 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00020840 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $7.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00304113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,016 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.