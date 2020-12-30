UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.36

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.36 and traded as high as $46.82. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 13,353 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $342.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

