Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Up 1.8%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.56. 57,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 63,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.