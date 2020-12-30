Ubex (UBEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,465.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Ubex has a total market cap of $627,346.20 and $291,465.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LBank, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008785 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00302240 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, IDEX, LBank, YoBit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

