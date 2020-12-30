U.S. Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 68,572 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,899% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,430 call options.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.