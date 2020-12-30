TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

