TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,422.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $21,422.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00282162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.02051978 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

