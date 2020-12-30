TrueFlip Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,151.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00281014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01996803 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

