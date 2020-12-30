TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised TriNet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of TNET opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock worth $9,674,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

