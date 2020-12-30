TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report sales of $920.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.10 million and the highest is $922.94 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

