Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.