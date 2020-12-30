TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,126 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

