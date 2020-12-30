Traders Purchase Large Volume of Upland Software Put Options (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1,898.8% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Upland Software by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

