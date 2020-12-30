Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,800% compared to the average daily volume of 40 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

