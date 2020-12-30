Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 36,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 7,690 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

