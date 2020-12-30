Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,329% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 708,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after buying an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

