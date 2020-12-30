Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,528 call options.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

