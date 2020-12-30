Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,170% compared to the average volume of 1,479 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,570 shares of company stock worth $9,554,549. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

