Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,170% compared to the average volume of 1,479 call options.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.
In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,570 shares of company stock worth $9,554,549. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
