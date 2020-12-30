Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 79,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 44,111 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $10.48 on Wednesday, reaching $205.55. 235,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.61.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

