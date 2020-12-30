Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) Stock Price Down 43.9%

Track Data Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRAC)’s stock price dropped 43.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

About Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC)

Track Data Corporation, Inc provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service.

