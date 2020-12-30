TouchCon (TOC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,141.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $615,754.82 and $10,141.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00039314 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002517 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003391 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

