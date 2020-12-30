TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) Trading 1% Higher

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.18 ($27.27) and last traded at €23.10 ($27.18). Approximately 37,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.88 ($26.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.34 ($30.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.22 and its 200-day moving average is €18.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

