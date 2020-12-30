Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0020 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $338,012.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.01974612 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

