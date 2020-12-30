TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $398,212.39 and approximately $2.13 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00441337 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

