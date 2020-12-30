Tidex Token Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00138515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00603142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00173144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054689 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

