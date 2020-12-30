ThoreNext (THX) One Day Volume Hits $3,485.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market cap of $19.72 million and $3,485.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

