ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $5,622.41 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $5,622.41 or 0.19540000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $487.38 million and approximately $36,354.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00579434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00153232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00050766 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

