THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $792.00

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 792 ($10.35), with a volume of 262376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

