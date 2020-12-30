Therapix Biosciences (OTCMKTS:TRPXD) Trading Down 8.8%

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRPXD)’s share price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 3,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47.

About Therapix Biosciences (OTCMKTS:TRPXD)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

