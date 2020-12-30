The Transfer Token (TTT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.01984321 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

